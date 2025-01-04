Nicole Kidman pays emotional tribute to late mother at Palm Film Festival

Nicole Kidman became emotional as she remembered her late mother during the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.
The 57-year-old globally known actress was honoured with an award for her outstanding performance in the newly released film 'Babygirl.'
While accepting the accolade from the renowned actress and film producer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nicole lamented that she is 'still grieving' over the death of her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, who peacefully passed away in September this year.
The mother-of-two stated, "Thank you for giving me the chance to say this is for my mom; my whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now."
"I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do, and I love you all, and I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community," she continued.
A Family Affair star had previously skipped the special screening of her erotic-thriller movie at the Toronto International Film Festival in September due to her mother’s illness.
As per the media reports, Nicole Kidman has also been nominated at the Golden Globe Awards for her remarkable performance in 'Babygirl', which was released on Christmas Day, December 25th, 2024.