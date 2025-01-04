Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'vow' to end rift with King Charles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ready make peace with Royal family amid ongoing feud

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly decided to move on from ongoing feud with King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family.

Amid a new PR strategy to follow "separate" paths "professionally", which the couple had introduced last year they have decided to change the way they to handle years long rift with their royal relatives.

A well-placed source told Royal Observer, both Harry and Meghan have "vowed to stay patient when it comes to the palace and all the things that go on that can really get them worked up." 

As per the insider, the couple is willing to "sweat that stuff" as Royal family, who went through a "brutal year" amid Kate Middleton and King Charles cancer battles has also decided to kick off this year with "renewed sense of optimism." 

According to a report of Closer magazine last month, a source has revealed that the new year is expected to be "busy" for the duke and his wife as the couple is set to work day and night over new Netflix projects until their reported $100 million dollar deal with the streaming giant ends in fall.

This update comes hot over the heels of Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan teaser, which she released on January 3, 2024 on her newly reactivated Instagram account after 5 years of leaving the UK.

