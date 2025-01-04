Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience 

Tom Holland's girlfriend, Zendaya, recently confessed that being on television every week can be scary.
In a conversation with W magazine, the 28-year-old actress opened up about her "stressful" experiences on small screen.
Zendaya reflected on the challenging times during her appearance as a participant in a dance reality TV show, Dancing With the Stars in 2013.
The Euphoria star explained that, at the age of just 16, she found the experience 'highly stressful' being a newcomer.
"Being on live television every week? It’s so scary," she added.
The Dune 2 actress further disclosed that if she had taken the dance show seriously at that time, she would have had a chance to win the competition.
"I wish I'd enjoyed it a little bit more and just was like, Eh, whatever. You know what I mean? But I was stressing myself out. I really went through it on that," the Shake It Up actress revealed.
Previously in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zendaya mentioned that she had not watched the reality show before her own participation in it.
Zendaya competed in the 16th season of the popular ballroom dance series alongside renowned American choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
Unfortunately, at that time she lost the competition to Kellie Pickler and her partner, Derek Hough.