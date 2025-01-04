Royal

Meghan Markle hints at future plans in new videos

The Duchess of Sussex dropped subtle hints about her career in latest clips

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025

Meghan Markle hints at future plans in new videos


Meghan Markle’s body language is speaking a lot!

The Duchess of Sussex recently became a center of all the spotlights with her thrilling comeback on Instagram after years of hiatus following her marriage with the British royal, Prince Harry.

On her official social media handle, the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet shared two videos. While one saw her ringing in the new year, another was the teaser of her upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

However, there was much more that Meghan Markle subtly revealed in the clips other than what was just shown to the naked eyes.

As per body language and behavioural expert Darren Stanton, Markle appeared to be “extremely confident” in the latest released trailer of the Netflix, reported Express UK.

Revealing his stance on Meghan Markle’s future plans, the expert noted, “Meghan is almost signalling that she is prepping herself for a brand-new solo career.”

He also noticed that the duchess showed "no signs of awkwardness as she signalled more projects without her husband, Prince Harry, who only appeared briefly in the clip.” Besides, she appeared to be in “a state of enjoyment at being the centre of attention.”

"It almost feels through this clip that Meghan is creating her own solo career, this is the beginning of a new era for her. She comes across as extremely confident with her body language, smiling a lot. She’s making her focus very clear, which is doing projects on a solo basis,” he continued.

Further adding, “She doesn’t come over as awkward at all; she comes across as uber-confident and excited on camera.”

This comes just a few days before Meghan Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan gets released on Netflix.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps
Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack

Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack
Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience

Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience

China youth forced to take minimum wage jobs amid struggling economy

China youth forced to take minimum wage jobs amid struggling economy
Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack
Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack
Zara Tindall makes delightful announcement after meeting Harry's pals
Zara Tindall makes delightful announcement after meeting Harry's pals
Why Meghan Markle turned Instagram comments off despite thrilling return?
Why Meghan Markle turned Instagram comments off despite thrilling return?
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in conflict over key Royal figure
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in conflict over key Royal figure
King Charles makes surprise move after Meghan Markle's Instagram return
King Charles makes surprise move after Meghan Markle's Instagram return
Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone
Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?
Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return
Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return
Meghan Markle’s close circle share their reaction on her Netflix series
Meghan Markle’s close circle share their reaction on her Netflix series
Prince William, Princess Kate stand against King Charles for key member's future
Prince William, Princess Kate stand against King Charles for key member's future
Zara Tindall, husband Mike make stylish arrival at Magic Millions Carnival in Australia
Zara Tindall, husband Mike make stylish arrival at Magic Millions Carnival in Australia
Sarah Ferguson faces unexpected comparison with Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson faces unexpected comparison with Meghan Markle