Meghan Markle hints at future plans in new videos

Meghan Markle’s body language is speaking a lot!
The Duchess of Sussex recently became a center of all the spotlights with her thrilling comeback on Instagram after years of hiatus following her marriage with the British royal, Prince Harry.
On her official social media handle, the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet shared two videos. While one saw her ringing in the new year, another was the teaser of her upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan.
However, there was much more that Meghan Markle subtly revealed in the clips other than what was just shown to the naked eyes.
As per body language and behavioural expert Darren Stanton, Markle appeared to be “extremely confident” in the latest released trailer of the Netflix, reported Express UK.
Revealing his stance on Meghan Markle’s future plans, the expert noted, “Meghan is almost signalling that she is prepping herself for a brand-new solo career.”
He also noticed that the duchess showed "no signs of awkwardness as she signalled more projects without her husband, Prince Harry, who only appeared briefly in the clip.” Besides, she appeared to be in “a state of enjoyment at being the centre of attention.”
"It almost feels through this clip that Meghan is creating her own solo career, this is the beginning of a new era for her. She comes across as extremely confident with her body language, smiling a lot. She’s making her focus very clear, which is doing projects on a solo basis,” he continued.
Further adding, “She doesn’t come over as awkward at all; she comes across as uber-confident and excited on camera.”
This comes just a few days before Meghan Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan gets released on Netflix.