Kylie Jenner clicks Timothée Chalamet's photo at Golden Globes after actor's snub

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet showcased true essence of their romance at Golden Globe Awards 2025.
The beauty mogul was in attendance at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday to support her boyfriend, who was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Bob Dylan’s biopic A Complete Unknown.
Timothée was initially alone at the red carpet but was later joined by Kylie, who graced the event in a backless silver chain-mail dress.
The duo was all smile sitting together at the table, where the cast of A Complete Unknown including Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro also accompanied them.
In a viral video, Kylie could be seen pulling out a film camera to capture the Little Women actor in a candid moment while he was making conversation with Elle.
Furthermore, they were seen sharing a quick kiss at the table in a not so discreet way.
This PDA-filled night came shortly after Timothée gave a very cautious response regarding his relationship with Kylie at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards.
When the Wonka actor was asked about his girlfriend he played coy and chose to give a rather general response.
"It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic," he replied.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sparked dating rumour in April 2023 and were captured together on multiple occasions.
This was also the second time the Hollywood couple were together at the Golden Globes.