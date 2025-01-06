Entertainment

Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes

Elton John initially revealed about his eye-sight illness in September, 2024 via an Instagram post

  • January 06, 2025

Elton John gets candid on losing eyesight at Golden Globes  

Music legend, Elton John, has candidly made fun of his regressive eye-sight during the 2025 Golden Globes Awards ceremony.

As reported by Mail Online, the 77-year-old music legend addressed the ongoing speculations about his blindness while joining popular singer and songwriter, Brandi Carlile, to present the accolade.  

Elton stated, 'There's been a lot of stories going on around about my regressive eyesight, and I just wanted to reassure everybody that it's not as bad as it seems."

"So, I'm so pleased to be here with my co-host, Rihanna!" to which Brandi kept her cool even as the audience laughed at the mistaken identification of the joke and began her speech after a short pause for applause. 

This came after the musician revealed on his Instagram account that he had been dealing with a "severe eye infection" that left him with "only limited vision in one eye."

On September 3, Elton shared his health update with fans and well-wishers in a brief statement on Instagram, he began, "Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye."

"I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye, I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family," Elton John concluded his post.  

