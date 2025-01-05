Ariana Grande celebrates huge win of ‘Wicked’ costar Cynthia Erivo

Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo bagged a remarkable feat at 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

  • January 05, 2025
It’s celebration time for the Wicked sisters Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, January 4, the Eternal Sunshine hitmaker shared a carousel of snaps and clips from the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards where her Wicked costar bagged a huge award.

Erivo, who recently played Elphaba in the American musical fantasy film, got recognized for her outstanding performance and was awarded the Creative Impact in Acting Award.

The award was presented to Erivo by none other than Ariana Grande herself.

Alongside the carousel, Grande penned a lengthy note as she celebrated her pal’s remarkable feat.

“ @chanelofficial in Palm Springs. It was my honor to present my brilliant sister witch @cynthiaerivo with the Creative Impact in Acting award today @variety. may we continue to celebrate your magnificence forever ! i’m so proud of you and i love you,” wrote The Boy is Mine singer.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande also received Rising Star award for her impressive performance in Wicked.

“Thank you so much for this honor @psfilmfest, i’m so humbled and grateful. ♡ and thank you to my life long inspiration, my genius and remarkably generous friend @jennifercoolidge for being a part of it. i love you forever,” she expressed in the caption.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo became best friends while filming for 2024 movie Wicked.

