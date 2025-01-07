King Frederik, Queen Mary mark final New Year’s cure day with special guests

King Frederik and Queen Mary are celebrating the final day of New Year’s cure with some special guests!
Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Danish Royal Family on Tuesday, January 7, the King and Queen of Denmark shared a carousel of photos from their final day celebration of the New Year 2025.
The long string of images opened with the Danish monarch and his wife beamingly glancing at the camera as they welcomed the guests of the day.
It then featured several images that captured all the guests that arrived at the Royal Palace to meet the King and the Queen.
One of the snaps also captured Frederik addressing the guests.
Alongside the carousel was a lengthy caption penned in Danish language that translated as, “At Christiansborg Castle, Their Majesties the King and Queen today said Happy New Year to around 1,000 citizens at the last New Year's cure of the year.”
The caption then added a short description of the guests stating, “Today's spa guests were officers from the Armed Forces and the National Emergency Management Agency, I., II. and III. rank as well as invited representatives of major national organizations and the royal patronages.”
Providing a brief background of the New Year’s cure tradition, the caption read, “The tradition of New Year's cures that extend over several days was developed after the First World War, when the cures could no longer be carried out on one and the same day on 1 January.”
“It was due to the development of society; up through the 20th century, the number of state institutions grew, more ministries were established, a large number of new countries emerged and thus more diplomatic representations,” it concluded.
This comes just a day after King Frederik and Queen Mary hosted the Supreme Court judges, the Royal Life Guards and the Officer Corps of the Guard Hussar Regiment to a New Year's retreat in Christian VII's Palace at Amalienborg.