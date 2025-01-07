Nicole Kidman makes mesmerising appearance at 'Babygirl' special screening  

Nicole Kidman delighted fans by making a glamourous appearance at the special screening of her newly released movie, Babygirl.
According to Daily Mail, the Australian-American actress attended the premiere of the film at The Crescent Theatre in Beverly Hills on Monday, January 6th, 2025.
Nicole looked effortlessly chic in a black blazer and matching pants. She completed her outfit by wearing coordinated pumps.
During the star-studded event, The Perfect Couple star posed alongside numerous big names in Hollywood, including Shaun Toub, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kathryn Newton, and others.
This came after the 57-year-old actress moved to tears while paying tribute to her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, during the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Nicole paid heartfelt homage to the deceased mom after accepting the accolade for her remarkable performance in the newly released movie.
A Family Affair star was also nominated at the 2025 Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Drama for her outstanding performance in the film.
Babygirl was initially released on December 25th, 2024. In the movie, the mother-of-three played a character as Romy.
The movie also stars popular A-listers including Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Esther Rose McGregor, Sophie Wilde, Izabel Mar, and Anoop Desai.