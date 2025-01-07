Entertainment

Sophie Turner drops intimate photos with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson

Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner initially made headlines with their romance in December 2023

Sophie is going strong with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Joan starlet shared intimate photos with the 30-year-old businessman on Monday, January 6th, 2025.

Sophie began her post with a romantic snapshot of herself and her current love interest, in which she was seen jumping into his arms while capturing a selfie.

In the viral image, the mother-of-two was wearing a tight black top along with beige pants and coordinated shoes, while Peregrine wore a classic white button-up shirt, which he paired with black pants.

The Game of Thrones actress captioned her post, "Bye-bye 2024. A pic a month."

As the couple's picture gained popularity on social media, numerous fans began commenting on their relationship status.

One fan penned, "She is so happy; I love that she protects her children from the internet."

"So happy you found happiness and love and peace," another admirer chimed in.

These sweet snaps of the two came after a report claimed that she expressed her desire to start a family with her beau.

Earlier in November, an insider disclosed to Mail Online that Sophie and Peregrine, who began dating in December 2023, desire to have kids to make their relationship strong.

"Sophie is open to having kids one day even though that is not on the slate for right now. She is in love with Peregrine, and she knows that he wants to be a father one day as this is discussed with couples," the tipster shared.

Before dating Peregrine Pearson, Sophie Turner was married to her ex-husband, Joe Jonas.

The actress parted ways with the singer in September 2023.

The former couple are also parents to their two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

