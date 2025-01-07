Meghan Markle faces new blow from ‘Suits’ cast after Charles, Kate snub

Meghan Markle has received a major setback from Suits cast member after getting snubbed by King Charles and Kate Middleton on Christmas.
Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were not invited by the royal family to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham.
The cast member of the hit show Gina Torre made shocking confession about the Duke of Sussex at the 2024 Golden Globes.
During a chat on the red carpet, Gina revealed that none of the no one in the cast had Meghan’s number and she’s not even the part of their "insane" texting group.
She told Variety, "Our text thread is insane right now, so it’s very exciting,” adding the reason for not adding Prince Harry’s wife in the group is because “we don’t have her number. We just don't."
Suits starred Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Patrick J. Adams, Abigail Spencer, Gina and Meghan.
This fresh blow comes after the former actress released the teaser of her new Netflix show.
On January 2, she posted the trailer on Instagram and penned, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.”
The release of Meghan Markle Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, is January 15, 2025.