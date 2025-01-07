Prince Andrew reported to police for committing big fraud

Prince Andrew has been reported to the police for allegedly being involved in a big fraud.
Just a few weeks after the whole Chinese spy controversy, the Duke of York has been caught in yet another scandal of using the fake name of 'Andrew Inverness' to set up a company, Naples Gold Limited in partnership with a sports retail tycoon Johan Eliasch in 2002.
As reported by several outlets, the anti-monarchist Graham Smith confirmed on Tuesday that he has reported the 64-year-old to the authorities for committing this fraudulent act.
"Police are said to be assessing the report to determine if any more action needs to be taken," Smith confirmed.
He further noted that Andrew, "must be held to the highest standards", adding, "the royals appear to believe they can act with impunity".
"The apparent filing of false information with Companies House may seem trivial, but the UK faces serious issues of fraud committed in this way," Smith added.
This shocking update comes shortly after Prince Andrew was hit with major shock as his finances management company has been shut down.
As reported by Mirror, Andrew's company was in huge debts of £208,000 till December 2023 but the issue was resolved when an anonymous source credited Duke's company with £210,000 last year.
Prior to this, King Charles brother was embroiled in a big controversy when his shocking ties with an alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, who was banned from the UK.