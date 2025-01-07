Royal

Prince Andrew reported to police for committing big fraud

Prince Andrew hit with fresh allegations a month after Chinese spy scandal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025

Prince Andrew reported to police for committing big fraud


Prince Andrew has been reported to the police for allegedly being involved in a big fraud.

Just a few weeks after the whole Chinese spy controversy, the Duke of York has been caught in yet another scandal of using the fake name of 'Andrew Inverness' to set up a company, Naples Gold Limited in partnership with a sports retail tycoon Johan Eliasch in 2002.

As reported by several outlets, the anti-monarchist Graham Smith confirmed on Tuesday that he has reported the 64-year-old to the authorities for committing this fraudulent act.

"Police are said to be assessing the report to determine if any more action needs to be taken," Smith confirmed.

He further noted that Andrew, "must be held to the highest standards", adding,  "the royals appear to believe they can act with impunity".

"The apparent filing of false information with Companies House may seem trivial, but the UK faces serious issues of fraud committed in this way," Smith added.

This shocking update comes shortly after Prince Andrew was hit with major shock as his finances management company has been shut down.

As reported by Mirror, Andrew's company was in huge debts of £208,000 till December 2023 but the issue was resolved when an anonymous source credited Duke's company with £210,000 last year.

Prior to this, King Charles brother was embroiled in a big controversy when his shocking ties with an alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, who was banned from the UK.

Salman Khan takes serious security measures amid death threats

Salman Khan takes serious security measures amid death threats

Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release

Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release
Meghan Markle faces new blow from ‘Suits’ cast after Charles, Kate snub

Meghan Markle faces new blow from ‘Suits’ cast after Charles, Kate snub
Hugh Jackman sets record straight on romance with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman sets record straight on romance with Sutton Foster
Meghan Markle faces new blow from ‘Suits’ cast after Charles, Kate snub
Meghan Markle faces new blow from ‘Suits’ cast after Charles, Kate snub
Prince Andrew faces huge financial setback after King Charles’ Christmas snub
Prince Andrew faces huge financial setback after King Charles’ Christmas snub
Zara Tindall escapes major accident months after Princess Anne's head injury
Zara Tindall escapes major accident months after Princess Anne's head injury
Princess Kate, Prince William make big plans for George, Charlotte’s future
Princess Kate, Prince William make big plans for George, Charlotte’s future
Meghan Markle's Netflix show’s hashtag blocked by Instagram over child abuse fears
Meghan Markle's Netflix show’s hashtag blocked by Instagram over child abuse fears
Kate Middleton 'throws herself' into parenting as Meghan Markle chases media spotlight
Kate Middleton 'throws herself' into parenting as Meghan Markle chases media spotlight
Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William
Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William
Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025
Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025
King Frederik, Queen Mary host Denmark’s key leaders for New Year fest
King Frederik, Queen Mary host Denmark’s key leaders for New Year fest
King Felipe, Queen Letizia begin new year with Military Easter celebration
King Felipe, Queen Letizia begin new year with Military Easter celebration
King Charles' brother to fly to US after given key role amid Prince Harry rift
King Charles' brother to fly to US after given key role amid Prince Harry rift
Prince Harry plans big surprise for Royal Family in 2025
Prince Harry plans big surprise for Royal Family in 2025