Royal

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa reveals newborn grandson after husband's abdication news

The Grand Duke Henri will abdicate from the throne on 3 October in favour of his son, Prince Guillaume

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shared heartwarming photos of her newborn grandson following her husband Grand Duke Henri’s announcement of his future abdication.

The Grand Duchess of Luxembourg took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of photographs of her grandson, Prince Balthazar.


She dropped the photos of little Prince along with his family during a summer photoshoot.

The snaps captured the prince was meeting the Pope and his grandparents for the first time after his birth.

"Very happy birthday to our dear Balthazar," Grand Maria Teresa wrote in the caption

Prince Balthazar is the youngest child of Prince Felix and Princess Claire, who are also parents to Princess Amalia, ten, and Prince Liam, eight.

Previously, the Grand Ducal Court shared the first pictures of Prince Balthazar from Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte hospital when he was born on 7 January 2023.

To note, this heartfelt post came after the Grand Duke Henri, 69, revealed in an emotional Christmas broadcast that he will abdicate from the throne on 3 October in favour of his son, Prince Guillaume.

Henri will have completed a 25-year reign, when he quits,having ascended to the throne on October 7, 2000, following his father, Grand Duke Jean.

