Royal

Meghan Markle's pal blasts tabloids for criticising duchess's Netflix show

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle recently released teaser of her Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025


Meghan Markle's close friend has come forward in her support as the Duchess of Sussex is receiving constant backlash for her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Shortly after the duchess made a shocking return to Instagram, she posted an exciting teaser of her upcoming cooking show, which invited unnecessary criticism and backlash, with some tabloids making very harsh remarks about Meghan's new venture.

Now a friend of Duchess, US Chef Adrian Lipscombe has broken her silence as she clapped back at the news outlets for negative reviews of Meghan's Netflix show.

A food publication Eater posted an article which was titled "I’m Already Bored by Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Cooking Series" criticising  Meghan's attempt to promote her new project.

Sharing a screenshot of that article on her Instagram story Lipscombe asked the publication, "How are you going to criticise someone or judge a TV show before it has even aired?"

She continued, "I get it— - sensationalism gets clicks, but shame on you. I’m really trying to be nicer in 2025, but this? This isn’t it."

In her post, the chef praised "gracious, engaged, and kind" Meghan and described her and Prince Harry as "some of the most down-to-earth people I’ve ever met".

Meghan's friend also reflected on growing a close friendship with the duchess over time.

With Love, Meghan will release on January 16, 2024.

