Prince Harry to visit UK without Meghan Markle amid divorce rumours

Prince Harry is set to make a solo trip to the UK next month for a significant engagement, while Meghan Markle will remain in California.
As per Hello, the Duke of Sussex will return to the UK next month for his trial against the publishers of The Sun.
The reports suggested that Prince Harry and former Labour deputy leader, Lord Tom Watson trial will be at the High Court.against the News Group Newspapers (NGN).
Harry and Lord Watson are filing the lawsuit against the publisher over alleged unlawful information-gathering and invasion of privacy.
It is reported that the father of two claimed NGN pointing him with intrusive tactics were done by journalists and private investigators.
It will be Harry's second courtroom encounter, after he gave evidence in 2023 before the same judge as he sued Mirror Group Newspapers alleging phone hacking.
However, Meghan Markle will not join his husband as she will stay at her Montecito residence. caring for their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The report of Prince Harry visit came after, Meghan made a surprise comeback on Instagram with two back to back videos.
Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made multipe solo trips together as the reports suggested that they had a “professional split.”