Royal

Prince Harry to visit UK without Meghan Markle amid divorce rumours

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sparked divorce rumors after made back to back solo trips

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025


Prince Harry is set to make a solo trip to the UK next month for a significant engagement, while Meghan Markle will remain in California.

As per Hello, the Duke of Sussex will return to the UK next month for his trial against the publishers of The Sun.

The reports suggested that Prince Harry and former Labour deputy leader, Lord Tom Watson trial will be at the High Court.against the News Group Newspapers (NGN).

Harry and Lord Watson are filing the lawsuit against the publisher over alleged unlawful information-gathering and invasion of privacy.

It is reported that the father of two claimed NGN pointing him with intrusive tactics were done by journalists and private investigators.

It will be Harry's second courtroom encounter, after he gave evidence in 2023 before the same judge as he sued Mirror Group Newspapers alleging phone hacking.

However, Meghan Markle will not join his husband as she will stay at her Montecito residence. caring for their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The report of Prince Harry visit came after, Meghan made a surprise comeback on Instagram with two back to back videos.

Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made multipe solo trips together as the reports suggested that they had a “professional split.”

Ananya Panday reflects on being ‘bullied’ over unrealistic beauty standards

Ananya Panday reflects on being ‘bullied’ over unrealistic beauty standards
Kate Middleton wants 'fresh start' with Meghan Markle after years long feud

Kate Middleton wants 'fresh start' with Meghan Markle after years long feud
French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen passes away at 96

French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen passes away at 96
Hrithik Roshan teases 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' return to theatres

Hrithik Roshan teases 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' return to theatres
Kate Middleton wants 'fresh start' with Meghan Markle after years long feud
Kate Middleton wants 'fresh start' with Meghan Markle after years long feud
Prince Harry feels like 'pressure cooker' in Meghan Markle marriage
Prince Harry feels like 'pressure cooker' in Meghan Markle marriage
Meghan Markle's pal blasts tabloids for criticising duchess's Netflix show
Meghan Markle's pal blasts tabloids for criticising duchess's Netflix show
Meghan Markle faces new blow from ‘Suits’ cast after Charles, Kate snub
Meghan Markle faces new blow from ‘Suits’ cast after Charles, Kate snub
Prince Andrew reported to police for committing big fraud
Prince Andrew reported to police for committing big fraud
Prince Andrew faces huge financial setback after King Charles’ Christmas snub
Prince Andrew faces huge financial setback after King Charles’ Christmas snub
Zara Tindall escapes major accident months after Princess Anne's head injury
Zara Tindall escapes major accident months after Princess Anne's head injury
Princess Kate, Prince William make big plans for George, Charlotte’s future
Princess Kate, Prince William make big plans for George, Charlotte’s future
Meghan Markle's Netflix show’s hashtag blocked by Instagram over child abuse fears
Meghan Markle's Netflix show’s hashtag blocked by Instagram over child abuse fears
Kate Middleton 'throws herself' into parenting as Meghan Markle chases media spotlight
Kate Middleton 'throws herself' into parenting as Meghan Markle chases media spotlight
Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William
Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William
Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025
Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025