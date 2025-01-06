Health

China takes huge step to combat rising dementia cases

With rising average life expectancy, China faces major threat of increased dementia cases

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025
China takes huge step to combat rising dementia cases
China takes huge step to combat rising dementia cases

China is taking a big step for tackling rising issue of dementia!

On Monday, January 6, Reuters reported that the Asian country has rolled out a national plan to combat the widespread societal concern that is posing “significant challenges” to the health and well-being of elderly citizens and their families.

The country has been seeing a rapid increase in dementia cases with ageing being a growing concern for the world’s second-largest economy.

Taking a huge step to counter the issue, the National Health Commission of China along with fifteen other Chinese government departments have made a plan.

The proposal, which is expected to be implemented by 2030, has mentioned “seven key tasks and targets” that need to be done for tackling the issue, reported the official Xinhua news agency over the weekend.

"With an aging population and rising average life expectancy, the number of individuals with senile dementia in China continues to increase, becoming a widespread societal concern," the outlet noted.

It further mentioned, “A continuous prevention and control system for dementia, covering prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and care, will be established by 2030.”

Much of the Chinese population is aged 60 or older as of now, and this is expected to see an increase of at least 40% by 2035, which would result in over 400 million people in China above the age of 60, which is equal to the population of Britain and the U.S. combined.

According to a 2024 official report, more than 16 million Chinese have been suffering from dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, which makes nearly 30% of the total dementia cases worldwide.

Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year

Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year
Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William

Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William
Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success

Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success
Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025

Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025
Lack of sleep with high blood pressure leads to memory problems, study
Lack of sleep with high blood pressure leads to memory problems, study
Why is excess belly fat more deadly for men than women?
Why is excess belly fat more deadly for men than women?
Why food is not one-size-fits-all for our bodies? Researchers explain
Why food is not one-size-fits-all for our bodies? Researchers explain
Breakfast common myths that need to be busted
Breakfast common myths that need to be busted
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows
China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS
China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS
How do NHS therapy gardens help boost health and save millions?
How do NHS therapy gardens help boost health and save millions?
Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
Lung cancer can affect non-smokers too: Hidden signs you need to know
Lung cancer can affect non-smokers too: Hidden signs you need to know
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting