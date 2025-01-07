Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among top attackers in EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year

Other famous players on the list include Liverpool's Egyptian King Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe

  • January 07, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among top attackers in EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year
Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among top attackers in EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year

The list of nominees for the EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year has recently been made public.

As per Daily Mail, the nominee lists were revealed on Monday afternoon and include more than 200 names, with many big names.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are included in a shortlist of 31 players nominated for the best attackers.

Other famous players on the list include Liverpool's Egyptian King Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid, Viktor Gyokeres and a rising star, Lamine Yamal from Barcelona.

Yamal, who had an outstanding performance in the previous year is listed alongside Rodri, his teammate.

Rodri, who has won the Ballon d’Or is recognized as the top nominee among midfield players.

Virgil van Dijk, recognized for his dominant defensive skills and Antonio Rudiger, known for his physical and tough defence are included as nominees for the defence category.

Moreover, Emiliano Martinez, the top goalkeeper for Aston Villa and a key player in Argentina’s World Cup victory, is one of the seven goalkeepers listed for voting.

On the other hand, female defensive players Alex Greenwood and Lucy Bronze, who are known for their solid defending are nominated along with Lauren Hemp and Lauren James.

The fans are now able to vote for their choices until Sunday, January 12.

The final list of the top 11 players for each team will be revealed and made available in the EA SPORTS FC 25 game from Wednesday, January 15.

