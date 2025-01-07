Sports

Djokovic, Andy Murray team up for first practice ahead of 2025 Grand Slam

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have a long history of rivalry that began when they were teenagers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025


Novak Djokovic and his new coach, Andy Murray have trained together in Melbourne on Tuesday, January 7.

As per BBC Sports, this practice session occurred for the first time ahead of the Grand Slam tournament which is scheduled to begin on Sunday.

Video footage captured Murray closely observing Djokovic while playing.

Djokovic undoubtedly surprised everyone by appointing Andy Murray, his former rival and close friend, as his coach in late November.

Murray and Djokovic have a long history of rivalry that began when they were teenagers.

The partnership came after Djokovic ended his collaboration with his long-time coach, Goran Ivanisevic.

After being eliminated from the Brisbane International tournament , Djokovic is now striving to win his 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, retired after the Paris Olympics in August, where he lost in the doubles quarterfinals, ending his 19-year career. 

After the retirement, he said in a statement, noting, “Since I've stopped, I feel really free and have got lots of time to do whatever it is I want. I can dedicate time to my children and have free time to play golf or go to the gym on my own terms.”

Throughout their professional careers, Djokovic has won 25 matches and lost 11 to Murray, leading their overall record by 25 wins to 11 losses.

Ananya Panday reflects on being ‘bullied’ over unrealistic beauty standards

Ananya Panday reflects on being ‘bullied’ over unrealistic beauty standards
Kate Middleton wants 'fresh start' with Meghan Markle after years long feud

Kate Middleton wants 'fresh start' with Meghan Markle after years long feud
French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen passes away at 96

French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen passes away at 96
Hrithik Roshan teases 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' return to theatres

Hrithik Roshan teases 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' return to theatres
Dodgers seals deal with Hyeseong Kim after treading Gavin Lux to Reds
Dodgers seals deal with Hyeseong Kim after treading Gavin Lux to Reds
Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission about father's death
Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission about father's death
Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open
Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open
Rugby legend Meirion Roberts passes away at 90
Rugby legend Meirion Roberts passes away at 90
Jaguars fire head coach Doug Pederson after disappointing season
Jaguars fire head coach Doug Pederson after disappointing season
Naomi Osaka shares emotional message after Auckland's teary-eyed retirement
Naomi Osaka shares emotional message after Auckland's teary-eyed retirement
Babar Azam, Shan Masood set historic milestone in Test against South Africa
Babar Azam, Shan Masood set historic milestone in Test against South Africa
US secures United Cup with Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz’s singles wins
US secures United Cup with Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz’s singles wins
World Test Championship 2025: Australia to face South Africa in final at Lord's
World Test Championship 2025: Australia to face South Africa in final at Lord's
Angel Reese: Handling controversy and staying true to herself
Angel Reese: Handling controversy and staying true to herself
Aryna Sabalenka achieves new milestone ahead of Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka achieves new milestone ahead of Australian Open
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals BIG plans after winning Best Middle East Player Award
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals BIG plans after winning Best Middle East Player Award