Djokovic, Andy Murray team up for first practice ahead of 2025 Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic and his new coach, Andy Murray have trained together in Melbourne on Tuesday, January 7.
As per BBC Sports, this practice session occurred for the first time ahead of the Grand Slam tournament which is scheduled to begin on Sunday.
Video footage captured Murray closely observing Djokovic while playing.
Djokovic undoubtedly surprised everyone by appointing Andy Murray, his former rival and close friend, as his coach in late November.
Murray and Djokovic have a long history of rivalry that began when they were teenagers.
The partnership came after Djokovic ended his collaboration with his long-time coach, Goran Ivanisevic.
After being eliminated from the Brisbane International tournament , Djokovic is now striving to win his 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam.
Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, retired after the Paris Olympics in August, where he lost in the doubles quarterfinals, ending his 19-year career.
After the retirement, he said in a statement, noting, “Since I've stopped, I feel really free and have got lots of time to do whatever it is I want. I can dedicate time to my children and have free time to play golf or go to the gym on my own terms.”
Throughout their professional careers, Djokovic has won 25 matches and lost 11 to Murray, leading their overall record by 25 wins to 11 losses.