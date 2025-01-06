Sci-Tech

Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success

Sam Altman revealed that OpenAI started as a non-profit research lab nine years ago

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025
Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPTs success
Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success

After the success of ChatGPT, Sam Altman has now shifted his focus towards a bigger goal.

As per Gadget360, he recently announced that the company is now shifting its attention towards developing superintelligence, an AI system that would surpass human intelligence.

He said that the company now understands how to create artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Altman believes that super intelligence could greatly change the world and speed up scientific advancements beyond human abilities.

He revealed that OpenAI started as a non-profit research lab nine years ago but it only became widely recognized in the tech industry after the launch of ChatGPT two years ago.

Altman also shared that the AI chatbot was originally called “Chat with GPT-3.5” before it became known as ChatGPT.

“We love our current products, but we are here for the glorious future. With superintelligence, we can do anything else. Superintelligent tools could massively accelerate scientific discovery and innovation well beyond what we are capable of doing on our own, and in turn, massively increase abundance and prosperity,” he added.

Although he didn’t provide specific plans or a timeline for the release, he mentioned that the signs of this technology will be visible within the next few years. 

Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year

Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year
Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William

Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William
Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success

Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success
Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025

Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025
Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year
Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year
China sets new world record for solar technology
China sets new world record for solar technology
Roborock unveils groundbreaking robotic arm in new Saros Z70 vacuum
Roborock unveils groundbreaking robotic arm in new Saros Z70 vacuum
Starlink joins forces with United Airlines to offer in-flight internet
Starlink joins forces with United Airlines to offer in-flight internet
Black holes no longer hidden: Scientists discover new way to spot phenomena
Black holes no longer hidden: Scientists discover new way to spot phenomena
Scientists grow human spine in lab using stem cells
Scientists grow human spine in lab using stem cells
WhatsApp unveils unique feature to manage chat message animations
WhatsApp unveils unique feature to manage chat message animations
Apple settles Siri eavesdropping scandal for $95 million
Apple settles Siri eavesdropping scandal for $95 million
Incase launches new Microsoft ergonomic keyboard with unique design
Incase launches new Microsoft ergonomic keyboard with unique design
Apple shocks Chinese customers with huge iPhone discounts
Apple shocks Chinese customers with huge iPhone discounts
Ex-deputy PM Nick Clegg resigns from Meta to seek new adventures
Ex-deputy PM Nick Clegg resigns from Meta to seek new adventures
Meta to flood its social media platforms with thousands of AI users
Meta to flood its social media platforms with thousands of AI users