Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success

After the success of ChatGPT, Sam Altman has now shifted his focus towards a bigger goal.
As per Gadget360, he recently announced that the company is now shifting its attention towards developing superintelligence, an AI system that would surpass human intelligence.
He said that the company now understands how to create artificial general intelligence (AGI).
Altman believes that super intelligence could greatly change the world and speed up scientific advancements beyond human abilities.
He revealed that OpenAI started as a non-profit research lab nine years ago but it only became widely recognized in the tech industry after the launch of ChatGPT two years ago.
Altman also shared that the AI chatbot was originally called “Chat with GPT-3.5” before it became known as ChatGPT.
“We love our current products, but we are here for the glorious future. With superintelligence, we can do anything else. Superintelligent tools could massively accelerate scientific discovery and innovation well beyond what we are capable of doing on our own, and in turn, massively increase abundance and prosperity,” he added.
Although he didn’t provide specific plans or a timeline for the release, he mentioned that the signs of this technology will be visible within the next few years.