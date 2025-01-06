Jennifer Lopez spotted at Ben Affleck's home hours before Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez has paid a quick visit to estranged husband Ben Affleck at his home on Sunday, just hours before the Golden Globes ceremony.
The Atlas star was spotted arriving at Affleck's residence in a copper-hued top, baggy jeans, and platform boots.
Lopez was also seen giving her estranged husband’s son Samuel, a warm hug, while her own child Emme, was spotted leaving the property with a large gift in hand as Affleck trailed behind.
The reunion comes after the former couple was spotted exchanging gifts at Soho House in Los Angeles last month, sparking speculation about their relationship.
However, a source has recently told Page Six that Lopez and Affleck would remain in each other's lives despite their divorce.
“They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved,” the insider said.
They further added, “Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids.”
Hours after her visit at Ben's house, Lopez made a stylish appearance at Golden Globes award ceremony in a stunning white-colored silk gown that featured dramatic V-neck design featuring a flower embellishment.
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, 2024, on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.