Meghan Markle shares tragic death news of her dear companion

Royal

  January 08, 2025
Meghan Markle has shared a tragic death news of her dearest companion amid Prince Harry divorce rumours.

On Tuesday night, January 7, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that “the best guy any girl could have asked for” has passed away.

The former actress posted a video clip of her pet dog, Guy, and penned a lengthy tribute message for him.

Harry’s wife wrote, “In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love.They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for.”

Megan revealed that her dog was with her through thick and thin, including Suits project, engagement, wedding, even when she became a mom.


“He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end,” the Duchess noted.

She concluded the touching tribute, I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too.”

The devastating news came after royal experts started speculating that the royal couple might be headed for divorces as they have made multiple solo appearances last year.

