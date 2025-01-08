Royal

King Frederik, Prince Joachim reunite after separate Christmas celebrations

King Frederik was photographed with brother Prince Joachim in warm reunion after spending Christmas apart

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
King Fredrik had a warm reunion with brother Prince Joachim for the first time after their separate Christmas celebrations.

In a photo released by Danish royal family from a New Year's reception at Christiansborg Palace on Tuesday, Fredrik could be seen grinning broadly at brother Joachim as they greeted each other with warm handshake.

Joachim, 55, who was among the 1,000 guests including officers from the armed forces, king and queen's royal patronages and representatives of major national organisations, attended the event as a military industry attaché at the Danish Embassy in Washington D.C.

It is pertinent to mention, the prince and his wife, Princess Marie, who previously resided in Paris moved to the US in September 2023 after taking on the new role in Danish embassy.

King Frederik and Queen Mary will mark one year of their reign next week.

