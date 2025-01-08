Royal Family reacts to Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix show

Royal Family’s true feelings for Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix show have been revealed!
The Duchess of Sussex, who recently made a thrilling comeback to Instagram on new year and shared a video welcoming 2025, is all set to launch her new lifestyle show titled With Love, Meghan on Netflix.
However, the show, which has made several people excited, has failed to garner any interest from the royals, told a palace insider.
In a conversation with Fox News Digital, the host of To Di For Daily podcast, Kinsey Schofield, claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no interest in the Duchess’s life.
"I was told that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no interest in Meghan’s future projects," she stated.
Revealing Meghan’s worth among the Royals, she stated, "A palace source told me, ‘Meghan was a background character in a chapter that’s already closed. Courtiers don’t believe that Meghan is worth the mental real estate."
She continued to add, "The palace plans to assign someone of lower rank to sit through the show, so the communications office has a heads up if there is something to brace for. Netflix is not giving the palace, or anyone, screeners so they will see it in real-time with the audience.”
"Regarding the vapid celebrity-focused theme, courtiers are just grateful that Meghan’s taken a break from attacking the institution,” added the host.
With Love, Meghan, is set to release on January 15, 2025.