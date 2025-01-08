Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle life at risk as wildfire reaches Montecito

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion is at 'huge risk' of California wildfire, authorities confirmed

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle life at risk as wildfire reaches Montecito
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle life at risk as wildfire reaches Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly at a risk as wildfire in California inches closer to their residence.

As reported by Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might face evacuation as the power companies around Montecito, where the couple have been living since 2020 have suggested possible power outage to reduce the risk of catching fire.

This prediction by the concern authorities on Wednesday have raised safety concerned among Sussexes as Harry and Meghan might have to relocate to a safer place to ensure a protective environment for their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A spokesman for Southern California Edison (SCE) – one of the major power providers in the area, said it was "considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in parts of Santa Barbara County due to a Red Flag Warning and increased risk of wildfires".

He further confirmed that "affected customers" were reached out in numerous communities, "including Montecito".

The Sussexes' home is also in a "High Fire Risk Area", and "power may be shut off during a PSPS to prevent wildfires," he added. 

This shocking update for the Royal Family comes after 30,000 people were told to evacuate their homes in nearby Los Angeles as wildfires set the wealthy neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades ablaze.

