Prince William to go extra mile for Kate Middleton's 43rd birthday

Princess Kate is all set to celebrate her 43rd birthday on Thursday and Prince William will surely go to the extra mile to make her special day truly unforgettable.
After a tumultuous year that saw the Princess of Wales undergo abdominal surgery and a grueling chemotherapy treatment for cancer, William wants to spoil his wife rotten.
According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Prince of Wales might even take up cooking, a task he normally dislikes, to impress Kate.
"Even though he says he's not a very good cook, Catherine did tell Mary Berry that he's quite good at breakfasts so maybe a tray – complete with a rose – will arrive early for her," Bond told OK! magazine.
In addition to a homemade breakfast, the former BBC correspondent further discussed the thoughtful gifts that William might present to his wife to celebrate her birthday.
"For her husband and children, this will be an excuse to spoil her rotten and, even though it falls on a school day, I'm sure that's exactly what they'll do,” she noted.
Bon further added, "I imagine they will shower her with gifts – perhaps some pampering products like luxurious bath oils and scented candles. Maybe William will buy her some silk pyjamas or cashmere jumpers – things that are soft on skin [after] treatment."
The Princess of Wales was born to Michael and Carole Middleton at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, on January 9, 1982.