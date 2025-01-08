Royal

Prince William to go extra mile for Kate Middleton's 43rd birthday

Princess Kate will ring in her 43rd birthday on Thursday, January 9, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025


Princess Kate is all set to celebrate her 43rd birthday on Thursday and Prince William will surely go to the extra mile to make her special day truly unforgettable.

After a tumultuous year that saw the Princess of Wales undergo abdominal surgery and a grueling chemotherapy treatment for cancer, William wants to spoil his wife rotten.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Prince of Wales might even take up cooking, a task he normally dislikes, to impress Kate.

"Even though he says he's not a very good cook, Catherine did tell Mary Berry that he's quite good at breakfasts so maybe a tray – complete with a rose – will arrive early for her," Bond told OK! magazine.

In addition to a homemade breakfast, the former BBC correspondent further discussed the thoughtful gifts that William might present to his wife to celebrate her birthday.

"For her husband and children, this will be an excuse to spoil her rotten and, even though it falls on a school day, I'm sure that's exactly what they'll do,” she noted.

Bon further added, "I imagine they will shower her with gifts – perhaps some pampering products like luxurious bath oils and scented candles. Maybe William will buy her some silk pyjamas or cashmere jumpers – things that are soft on skin [after] treatment."

The Princess of Wales was born to Michael and Carole Middleton at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, on January 9, 1982.

Atif Aslam, Yo Yo Honey Singh tease musical collaboration: 'Borderless brothers'

Atif Aslam, Yo Yo Honey Singh tease musical collaboration: 'Borderless brothers'
Ben Affleck moves in with Jennifer Garner as he evacuates LA home amid wildfire

Ben Affleck moves in with Jennifer Garner as he evacuates LA home amid wildfire
Princess Anne to host special dinner after Zara Tindall escapes major injury

Princess Anne to host special dinner after Zara Tindall escapes major injury
Princess Kate’s daring move to shield Prince William from girls revealed

Princess Kate’s daring move to shield Prince William from girls revealed
Princess Anne to host special dinner after Zara Tindall escapes major injury
Princess Anne to host special dinner after Zara Tindall escapes major injury
Princess Kate’s daring move to shield Prince William from girls revealed
Princess Kate’s daring move to shield Prince William from girls revealed
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's hairstylist makes shocking revelations
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's hairstylist makes shocking revelations
Danish Royals mark Vincent, Josephine’s 14th birthday with unseen photos
Danish Royals mark Vincent, Josephine’s 14th birthday with unseen photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle life at risk as wildfire reaches Montecito
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle life at risk as wildfire reaches Montecito
King Frederik, Prince Joachim reunite after separate Christmas celebrations
King Frederik, Prince Joachim reunite after separate Christmas celebrations
Prince William receives embarrassing title ahead of Harry's UK return
Prince William receives embarrassing title ahead of Harry's UK return
Princess Kate shares plans of 2025 after Meghan Markle marks eventful start
Princess Kate shares plans of 2025 after Meghan Markle marks eventful start
Zara Tindall enjoys karaoke night with Mike after avoiding head injury
Zara Tindall enjoys karaoke night with Mike after avoiding head injury
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward set for 2025’s first trip to a South Asian state
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward set for 2025’s first trip to a South Asian state
King Charles makes serious efforts to transform his vision into reality
King Charles makes serious efforts to transform his vision into reality
Meghan Markle shares tragic death news of her dear companion
Meghan Markle shares tragic death news of her dear companion