Royal

Princess Anne to host special dinner after Zara Tindall escapes major injury

The Princess Royal is set to host a high profile gathering at Windsor Castle after

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025


King Charles' sister Princess Anne is set to host a big gathering after daughter Zara Tindall narrowly escaped a major accident.

According to Royal Family's official website, The Princess Royal will as a warden of Gordonstoun School will arrange a lovely dinner at Windsor Castle on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

However, not much details about the upcoming event of Anne has been revealed.

This update comes shortly after Princess Anne's daughter who is currently in Australia with husband Mike Tindall narrowly escaped a major incident. 

In a widely resurfaced video from the beaches of surfers paradise, where Zara was seen posing for photoshoot standing in front of three racing horses. 

Situation takes a shocking turn when one of the horses reared up and landed on Zara's shoulder, who was momentarily rescued by a jockey standing nearby.

Zara Tindall was visibly traumatised in that moment, however, she composed herself immediately and carried on. 

This mishap comes just six months after King Charles', Prince Edward and Andrew's only sister ended up in the hospital after she was severely injured at a racing event, when she got a bruise around her eye, which reportedly caused a memory loss. 

