Royal

Prince William receives embarrassing title ahead of Harry's UK return

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry is expected to return to UK this month

  Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025


Prince William hit with controversial remarks amid rumours of Prince Harry's return to the UK.

The Prince of Wales has been dubbed as "the ultimate nepo baby" during a scathing analysis from Spice Girl alum Mel B’s daughter.

Phoenix Chi Gulzar hit out at the 42-year-old, who despite being a "nepo baby" does not receive the same backlash as other celebrity kids do.

In a Channel 4 documentary Born in the Limelight: Nepo Babies, Gulzar compared William to his best friend David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn, who recently appeared to rebrand himself as a wine influencer.

Gulzar made a hard-hitting question of why celerity kids like Brooklyn face more scrutiny than King Charles' son.

“I wonder why society has accepted the ultimate nepo baby in the Royal family but not in the world of celebrities?” she asked in the documentary.

It is pertinent to mention, the analysis based on the feedback under the documentary's social media post clearly showcased the difference between public's treatment of Brooklyn and William as 51 per cent of the comments to Brooklyn were negative.

While only 35 per cent of them were about the Prince.

This update comes amid reports that Prince Harry is set to return to the UK this month for the hearing of the Duke of Sussex's lawsuit against The Sun's publisher.

