Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination

The 'Please Please Please' singer made rare confession on her journey in the music industry

  • by Web Desk
  • January 08, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on the “baby steps” and dedication that led to her Best New Artist Grammy nomination.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the Please Please Please singer who had made waves with her five albums got candid on her journey in the music industry.

“I’ve always been true to myself and believed in my work since I was young,” she told the outlet in an email interview.

“I’ve realized that it’s always been about the small baby steps that you take over time to get you to this point.”

Carpenter expressed that being nominated in Grammys is “such an honor,” as it was her childhood goal.

“These collaborations have felt super authentic to this album and tour and fan friendly, which I’m grateful for,” she said.

The On My Way singer added, “It’s great to work with a brand that values the same things I do and finds ways to make my concerts more accessible and exciting for my fans.”

During her conversation, Carpenter also reflected on her Short and' Sweet Tour, which is her ongoing fifth concert tour, that the most memorable part of the tour for her was “connecting with my fans.”

“I can’t wait to see all of my fans in Europe. There are a couple of cities I haven’t been to in a really long time, so I’m excited to see which crowd is the loudest,” she said.

To note, Sabrina Carpenter is set to hit the road once more in Europe come March.

