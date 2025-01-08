Entertainment

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber split after more than three years of dating

The 'Elvis' star and the 'Babylon' starlet called it quits after they confirmed the relationship in March 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  January 08, 2025
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber split after more than three years of dating
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber split after more than three years of dating

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have reportedly ended their relationship after more than three years together.

As per PEOPLE, the source confirmed that the Elvis star and his girlfriend, the Babylon starlet called it quits after they went public with their relationship in March 2022.

Initially it was reported by TMZ that the former couple parted ways near the end of 2024.

The outlet also revealed that the Dune star missed Gerber family's recent vacation in Mexico

The split has been reported after a source told the outlet in May 2024 that “Kaia and Austin are going strong."

"They held hands the entire way to dinner and stopped and hugged a few times before going into a club [on May 24]," the insider said of the couple's Memorial Day weekend in New York City.

The source added, “They definitely looked happy and in love.”

To note, in December 2021 Gerber and Butler ignited romance rumors when they attended a yoga session together in L.A.

The couple spotted together several times and in March 2022, they made their red carpet debut at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party.

