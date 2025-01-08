Entertainment

Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot

Bruno Mars collaboration with Lady Gaga on 'Die With A Smile; has garnered No. 1 on its 20th week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
Lady Gaga teases more music after Die With A Smile achieved top spot
Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot

Lady Gaga celebrates a historic milestone as Die With A Smile reaches #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, thanking fans for their unwavering support.

As per Billboard, the Blood Marry singer’s collaboration with Bruno Mars has garnered No. 1 on its 20th week on the Hot 100 songs chart.

Gaga turned to her Instagram account on Tuesday to express gratitude to her fans as she dropped a touching note along with a selfie.

The Bad Romance singer penned, “Thank you to all of the monsters and hooligans for helping make “Die With A Smile” #1 on the Billboard Hot 100! We love you and are so grateful.”

Gaga went on to add, “Having multiple songs of mine hit #1 across three decades feels surreal, and I am overwhelmed by the love and support you have shown me from the beginning.”


She also hinted on her upcoming project, “I have so much more in store for you and can’t wait to share it.”

To note, Lady Gaga's upcoming album which is referred to as LG7, doesn’t have a title or release date yet, but it will reportedly be released early this year.

Die with a Smile, a song by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars was released on August 16, 2024.

California wildfire forces residents to evacuate amid 'destructive' winds

California wildfire forces residents to evacuate amid 'destructive' winds
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback
Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding

Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding
Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding
Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding
Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news
Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination
Taylor Swift’s new achievement unlocked after Eras Tour success
Taylor Swift’s new achievement unlocked after Eras Tour success
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber split after more than three years of dating
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber split after more than three years of dating
David Schwimmer reveals first message from Matt LeBlanc in months
David Schwimmer reveals first message from Matt LeBlanc in months
How Tom Holland hinted at his proposal plans to Zendaya before engagement
How Tom Holland hinted at his proposal plans to Zendaya before engagement
Angelina Jolie gets candid about emotional struggles during Brad Pitt Divorce
Angelina Jolie gets candid about emotional struggles during Brad Pitt Divorce
Richard Cohen, Meredith Vieira’s husband, dies at 76 after long health battle
Richard Cohen, Meredith Vieira’s husband, dies at 76 after long health battle
Selena Gomez laughs about Martin Short, Steve Martin’s take on her engagement
Selena Gomez laughs about Martin Short, Steve Martin’s take on her engagement
Nicole Kidman makes mesmerising appearance at 'Babygirl' special screening
Nicole Kidman makes mesmerising appearance at 'Babygirl' special screening
Kanye West, Bianca Censori steal spotlight with steamy PDA at her birthday bash
Kanye West, Bianca Censori steal spotlight with steamy PDA at her birthday bash