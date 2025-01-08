Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot

Lady Gaga celebrates a historic milestone as Die With A Smile reaches #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, thanking fans for their unwavering support.
As per Billboard, the Blood Marry singer’s collaboration with Bruno Mars has garnered No. 1 on its 20th week on the Hot 100 songs chart.
Gaga turned to her Instagram account on Tuesday to express gratitude to her fans as she dropped a touching note along with a selfie.
The Bad Romance singer penned, “Thank you to all of the monsters and hooligans for helping make “Die With A Smile” #1 on the Billboard Hot 100! We love you and are so grateful.”
Gaga went on to add, “Having multiple songs of mine hit #1 across three decades feels surreal, and I am overwhelmed by the love and support you have shown me from the beginning.”
She also hinted on her upcoming project, “I have so much more in store for you and can’t wait to share it.”
To note, Lady Gaga's upcoming album which is referred to as LG7, doesn’t have a title or release date yet, but it will reportedly be released early this year.
Die with a Smile, a song by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars was released on August 16, 2024.