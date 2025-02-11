Princess Kate, Prince William plan to skip BAFTA for shocking reason

Prince William and Kate Middleton have to seemingly miss the most-awaited 2025 BAFTAs for a major personal reason.
Many royal fans have been hoping to see the Prince and Princess of Wales at the star-studded event on February 16.
On Monday, palace sources confirmed that Princess Kate and William will attend the British Academy Film Awards, as per Marie Claire.
The royal editor for the Times, Kate Mansey, wrote on X (formally known as Twitter), "The Prince of Wales will not attend the @BAFTA awards ceremony on Sunday but will instead focus his efforts on highlighting the next generation of film talent.”
She further explained the personal reason for skipping the special event, "This year it falls on the first weekend of the half-term school holidays."
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, England.
Schools in U.K. go on break between Monday, February 17 to February 21.
Last year, William graced the 2024 BAFTAs without his wife Kate as she recovered from abdominal surgery.
In 2023, the Princess of Wales looked graceful in Alexander McQueen gown.
Notably, the royal couple will skip the major event after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made joint appearance at Invictus Games opening ceremony.