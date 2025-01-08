Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama  

Ryan Reynolds made his first public appearance after his wife, Blake Lively, sued actor-director Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment.
The 48-year-old actor-producer was invited as a presenter at this year's National Board of Review Awards gala on Tuesday, January 7th, at New York City's Cipriani 42nd Street.
Ryan showed up at the star-studded event to introduce the newly released movie Wicked, which had been recognised as the Best Movie of 2024 by the National Board of Review.
Notably, the father-of-two wore a grey jacket, which he paired with a white shirt and matching pants.
The Deadpool & Wolverine star remarked, "Wicked is indeed wicked. It dares to centre on two powerful women."
"It examines a nuanced, complex relationship that has resonated with people for over two decades on stage," he said.
Ryan's remarks came shortly after his partner filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star on December 20th, 2024.
Since Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment and running an alleged smear campaign, her husband has maintained a low profile on the matter.
In response to the Gossip Girl actress' serious allegations, the Clouds actor, his production company Wayfarer Studios, business partners, and public relations team subsequently sued the New York Times on December 31 for $250 million over their article about Blake's allegations against him.
That same day, Blake Lively then precisely filed another legal action against Justin Baldoni and his company.