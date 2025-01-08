Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama

Ryan Reynolds makes first public appearance after wife, Blake Lively, accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldonis legal drama
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama  

Ryan Reynolds made his first public appearance after his wife, Blake Lively, sued actor-director Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment.

The 48-year-old actor-producer was invited as a presenter at this year's National Board of Review Awards gala on Tuesday, January 7th, at New York City's Cipriani 42nd Street.

Ryan showed up at the star-studded event to introduce the newly released movie Wicked, which had been recognised as the Best Movie of 2024 by the National Board of Review.

Notably, the father-of-two wore a grey jacket, which he paired with a white shirt and matching pants.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star remarked, "Wicked is indeed wicked. It dares to centre on two powerful women."

"It examines a nuanced, complex relationship that has resonated with people for over two decades on stage," he said.

Ryan's remarks came shortly after his partner filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star on December 20th, 2024.

Since Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment and running an alleged smear campaign, her husband has maintained a low profile on the matter.

In response to the Gossip Girl actress' serious allegations, the Clouds actor, his production company Wayfarer Studios, business partners, and public relations team subsequently sued the New York Times on December 31 for $250 million over their article about Blake's allegations against him.

That same day, Blake Lively then precisely filed another legal action against Justin Baldoni and his company. 

California wildfire forces residents to evacuate amid 'destructive' winds

California wildfire forces residents to evacuate amid 'destructive' winds
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback
Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding

Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding
Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding
Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding
Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news
Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news
Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot
Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination
Taylor Swift’s new achievement unlocked after Eras Tour success
Taylor Swift’s new achievement unlocked after Eras Tour success
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber split after more than three years of dating
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber split after more than three years of dating
David Schwimmer reveals first message from Matt LeBlanc in months
David Schwimmer reveals first message from Matt LeBlanc in months
How Tom Holland hinted at his proposal plans to Zendaya before engagement
How Tom Holland hinted at his proposal plans to Zendaya before engagement
Angelina Jolie gets candid about emotional struggles during Brad Pitt Divorce
Angelina Jolie gets candid about emotional struggles during Brad Pitt Divorce
Richard Cohen, Meredith Vieira’s husband, dies at 76 after long health battle
Richard Cohen, Meredith Vieira’s husband, dies at 76 after long health battle
Selena Gomez laughs about Martin Short, Steve Martin’s take on her engagement
Selena Gomez laughs about Martin Short, Steve Martin’s take on her engagement
Nicole Kidman makes mesmerising appearance at 'Babygirl' special screening
Nicole Kidman makes mesmerising appearance at 'Babygirl' special screening