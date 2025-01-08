Hailey Bieber grabs dinner with Kendall Jenner after date with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is enjoying girls’ night out with pal Kendall Jenner
On Tuesday, January 7, the Rhode skincare founder stepped out with her BFF for a fun girls’ night out in West Hollywood.
The duo met at the famous dining spot Sushi Park restaurant which is frequently visited by several Hollywood A-listers in Los Angeles, California.
For the outing, Hailey Bieber slipped into a chic trench coat which she layered over a white T-shirt and jeans. The model, who welcomed her first child, Jack Blues Bieber with the Yummy singer, kept her look natural and wore natural makeup and sported glasses.
Meanwhile, the 29-year-old American model and socialite Kendall Jenner rocked a glamorous red oversized coat with black pants. She completed her look with stylish sunglasses and black boots.
Hailey Bieber’s this appearance comes just a few days after she and Justin Bieber dismissed their divorce speculations with a date night in California.
The duo went for a date after marking their attendance at Lauren Perez’s 33rd birthday celebration over the weekend.
Justin also recently turned to his Instagram handle and shared a snap with his beloved wife, planting a kiss on her neck as she captured a selfie.