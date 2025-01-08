Entertainment

Ben Affleck moves in with Jennifer Garner as he evacuates LA home amid wildfire

Ben Affleck turns to first ex-wife Jennifer Garner and seeks her help amid Los Angeles wildfire

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
Ben Affleck moves in with Jennifer Garner as he evacuates LA home amid wildfire
Ben Affleck moves in with Jennifer Garner as he evacuates LA home amid wildfire

Ben Affleck is reaching out to Jennifer Garner in tough times!

Just a few days after settling divorce with the Marry Me starlet Jennifer Lopez, the Argo actor has made his way to first ex-wife Garner to ask for help.

On Wednesday, January 8, TMZ reported that the Deep Water actor evacuated his home in the wake of deadly wildfire in Los Angeles.

In the snaps shared by the outlet, Affleck looked devastated as he drove the car to Garner’s home which is just a few minutes away from the actor’s apartment.

Although, the area in which 13 Going on 30 actress lives in has already been put on red alert, she still has not been evacuated yet.

Meanwhile, it is also still unclear whether Affleck reached Jennifer Garner’s home to check on her and their three kids or to stay along with them.

P.C. BACKGRID
P.C. BACKGRID

The devastating wildfire has caused huge damage in Pacific Palisades and several other areas on the westside of Los Angeles.

It has also been reported that the wildfire has affected several notable Hollywood stars including Reese Witherspoon, Mark Hamill, Tom Hanks, Eugene Levy, and Steven Spielberg.

Atif Aslam, Yo Yo Honey Singh tease musical collaboration: 'Borderless brothers'

Atif Aslam, Yo Yo Honey Singh tease musical collaboration: 'Borderless brothers'
Ben Affleck moves in with Jennifer Garner as he evacuates LA home amid wildfire

Ben Affleck moves in with Jennifer Garner as he evacuates LA home amid wildfire
Princess Anne to host special dinner after Zara Tindall escapes major injury

Princess Anne to host special dinner after Zara Tindall escapes major injury
Princess Kate’s daring move to shield Prince William from girls revealed

Princess Kate’s daring move to shield Prince William from girls revealed
Paris Hilton, Hailey Bieber share harrowing photos of LA wildfires
Paris Hilton, Hailey Bieber share harrowing photos of LA wildfires
Cardi B celebrates baby daughter's big milestone with adorable video
Cardi B celebrates baby daughter's big milestone with adorable video
Ryan Reynolds jokingly warns Jonathan Bailey to 'tone it down'
Ryan Reynolds jokingly warns Jonathan Bailey to 'tone it down'
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce spills on his surprising wedding rule
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce spills on his surprising wedding rule
Demi Moore parties hard after first Golden Globes Award win
Demi Moore parties hard after first Golden Globes Award win
Hailey Bieber grabs dinner with Kendall Jenner after date with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber grabs dinner with Kendall Jenner after date with Justin Bieber
Kanye West blasts Adidas, Jerry Lorenzo for undermining Yeezy’s growth
Kanye West blasts Adidas, Jerry Lorenzo for undermining Yeezy’s growth
Robert Pattinson secretly married to Suki Waterhouse?
Robert Pattinson secretly married to Suki Waterhouse?
Selena Gomez surprised by Jimmy Kimmel's unexpected engagement gift
Selena Gomez surprised by Jimmy Kimmel's unexpected engagement gift
Bridgit Mendler’s impressive net worth hits new record in 2024
Bridgit Mendler’s impressive net worth hits new record in 2024
Lisa Kudrow recalls heartfelt memory of late co-star Matthew Perry
Lisa Kudrow recalls heartfelt memory of late co-star Matthew Perry
Justin Baldoni legal team vows to unveil secret evidence against Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni legal team vows to unveil secret evidence against Blake Lively