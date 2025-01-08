Ben Affleck moves in with Jennifer Garner as he evacuates LA home amid wildfire

Ben Affleck is reaching out to Jennifer Garner in tough times!
Just a few days after settling divorce with the Marry Me starlet Jennifer Lopez, the Argo actor has made his way to first ex-wife Garner to ask for help.
On Wednesday, January 8, TMZ reported that the Deep Water actor evacuated his home in the wake of deadly wildfire in Los Angeles.
In the snaps shared by the outlet, Affleck looked devastated as he drove the car to Garner’s home which is just a few minutes away from the actor’s apartment.
Although, the area in which 13 Going on 30 actress lives in has already been put on red alert, she still has not been evacuated yet.
Meanwhile, it is also still unclear whether Affleck reached Jennifer Garner’s home to check on her and their three kids or to stay along with them.
The devastating wildfire has caused huge damage in Pacific Palisades and several other areas on the westside of Los Angeles.
It has also been reported that the wildfire has affected several notable Hollywood stars including Reese Witherspoon, Mark Hamill, Tom Hanks, Eugene Levy, and Steven Spielberg.