Cardi B celebrates baby daughter's big milestone with adorable video

Cardi B is celebrating big milestone of baby daughter!
The Please Me singer took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 7, to ring in 4-month birthday of her little munchkin with a heartwarming video.
In the adorable clip, the baby girl, whose name has not been revealed, could be seen placing her hand on her milk bottle as she was fed.
The proud mom couldn't help but gush about her baby's growth in the caption.
“My baby makes 4 months today and she soooo big,” Cardi wrote in along the video.
Her voice could also be heard in the clip saying, “The bottle is not going anywhere, girl.”
This milestone comes after Cardi announced her pregnancy in August, just a day after news broke that she had filed for divorce from Offset after six years of marriage.
She announced the arrival of her third baby girl with offset on September 7, sharing a sweet Instagram post featuring photos of her cuddling her newborn in the hospital.
Offset, 33, and their two elder children were also included in the carousel.
"The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24," she wrote in caption at the time along with many heart emojis.
Cardi B also shares daughter Kulture and son Wave Set with estranged husband Offset.