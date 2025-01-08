Entertainment

Cardi B celebrates baby daughter's big milestone with adorable video

Cardi B welcomed her third baby with ex husband Offset on September 7, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
Cardi B celebrates baby daughters big milestone with adorable video
Cardi B celebrates baby daughter's big milestone with adorable video

Cardi B is celebrating big milestone of baby daughter!

The Please Me singer took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 7, to ring in 4-month birthday of her little munchkin with a heartwarming video.

In the adorable clip, the baby girl, whose name has not been revealed, could be seen placing her hand on her milk bottle as she was fed.

The proud mom couldn't help but gush about her baby's growth in the caption.

“My baby makes 4 months today and she soooo big,” Cardi wrote in along the video.

Her voice could also be heard in the clip saying, “The bottle is not going anywhere, girl.”

This milestone comes after Cardi announced her pregnancy in August, just a day after news broke that she had filed for divorce from Offset after six years of marriage. 

She announced the arrival of her third baby girl with offset on September 7, sharing a sweet Instagram post featuring photos of her cuddling her newborn in the hospital.

Offset, 33, and their two elder children were also included in the carousel.

"The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24," she wrote in caption at the time along with many heart emojis.

Cardi B also shares daughter Kulture and son Wave Set with estranged husband Offset.

Trump hush money case sentence: Upcoming president makes 11th-hour appeal

Trump hush money case sentence: Upcoming president makes 11th-hour appeal
Ryan Reynolds jokingly warns Jonathan Bailey to 'tone it down'

Ryan Reynolds jokingly warns Jonathan Bailey to 'tone it down'
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce spills on his surprising wedding rule

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce spills on his surprising wedding rule
Demi Moore parties hard after first Golden Globes Award win

Demi Moore parties hard after first Golden Globes Award win
Ryan Reynolds jokingly warns Jonathan Bailey to 'tone it down'
Ryan Reynolds jokingly warns Jonathan Bailey to 'tone it down'
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce spills on his surprising wedding rule
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce spills on his surprising wedding rule
Demi Moore parties hard after first Golden Globes Award win
Demi Moore parties hard after first Golden Globes Award win
Hailey Bieber grabs dinner with Kendall Jenner after date with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber grabs dinner with Kendall Jenner after date with Justin Bieber
Kanye West blasts Adidas, Jerry Lorenzo for undermining Yeezy’s growth
Kanye West blasts Adidas, Jerry Lorenzo for undermining Yeezy’s growth
Robert Pattinson secretly married to Suki Waterhouse?
Robert Pattinson secretly married to Suki Waterhouse?
Selena Gomez surprised by Jimmy Kimmel's unexpected engagement gift
Selena Gomez surprised by Jimmy Kimmel's unexpected engagement gift
Bridgit Mendler’s impressive net worth hits new record in 2024
Bridgit Mendler’s impressive net worth hits new record in 2024
Lisa Kudrow recalls heartfelt memory of late co-star Matthew Perry
Lisa Kudrow recalls heartfelt memory of late co-star Matthew Perry
Justin Baldoni legal team vows to unveil secret evidence against Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni legal team vows to unveil secret evidence against Blake Lively
‘General Hospital’ spoilers gets revealed: Find out who dies in explosion
‘General Hospital’ spoilers gets revealed: Find out who dies in explosion
Paris Jackson expresses gratitude for completing 5 years of sobriety
Paris Jackson expresses gratitude for completing 5 years of sobriety