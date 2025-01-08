David Bowie's 77th birthday: Iman's pens heartfelt birthday message

English singer-songwriter David Bowie’s wife, Iman, gets emotional on the 77th birthday of her husband.
Taking to her social media, Somali-American model and actress shares a black-and-white picture of the Starman singer with his guitar on Instagram and wrote, “January 8th, Happy Heavenly Birthday #BowieForever.”
Hours before the birthday wish, the 69-year-old also shared a heartfelt quote on her timeline that says, “You weren’t just a star to me. You were my whole damn sky.”
Bowie, who was born on January 8, 1947, in London, died two days after celebrating his 69th birthday on January 10, 2016. He was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century who was known for his huge hits and iconic red hairstyle.
David Bowie Famous Songs and Movies
The legendary singers’ most iconic songs include Space Oddity, Let's Dance, China Girl, Heroes, Ashes to Ashes, and Under Pressure.
While his notable movies are The Man Who Fell to Earth, August, The Prestige, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, The Linguini Incident, and Absolute Beginners.
Because of his phenomenal songs, he was nominated for the Grammy Awards and won two Grammy Awards for Best Music Video, Short Form for Jazzin' for Blue Jean (1985) and Best Music Video, Long Form for Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (2002).
Bowie also won four Brit Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and one Rock and Roll Hall of Fame award. He also ranked no. 39 in 2004 and no. 23 in 2019 in Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and was awarded Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) honour for his services to music.