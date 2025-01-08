Entertainment

Justin Baldoni legal team vows to unveil secret evidence against Blake Lively

Blake Lively faces bullying allegations from Justin Baldoni's legal team

  by Web Desk
  January 08, 2025
Justin Baldoni's legal team has pledged to unveil substantial evidence supporting claims of Blake Lively's alleged bullying, stating they possess documented proof of a "pattern of behavior" and are ready to present the "receipts" to back their case.

As per PEOPLE, the Five Feet Apart actor’s attorney Bryan Freedman shared a statement in response to the Gossip Girl allegations against his costar.

Baldoni’s attorney said, "It is painfully ironic that Blake Lively is accusing Justin Baldoni of weaponizing the media when” he alleged that "her own team orchestrated this vicious attack by sending The New York Times grossly edited documents prior to even filing the complaint."

"We are releasing all of the evidence which will show a pattern of bullying and threats to take over the movie," Freedman added.

The attorney went on to say, "None of this will come as a surprise because consistent with her past behavior Blake Lively used other people to communicate those threats and bully her way to get whatever she wanted. We have all the receipts and more."

To note, Freedman's statement came in response to Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni and others, including the producing partners and publicists, alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign against her.

Lively’s legal team told that her “serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation,” first filed in a California complaint on December 20, 2024. 

