Entertainment

Jay-Z seeks dismissal of rape lawsuit in latest legal move

Jay-Z rushes for dismissal of rape lawsuit as he claims the evidence are insufficient

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 09, 2025
Jay-Z seeks dismissal of rape lawsuit in latest legal move
Jay-Z seeks dismissal of rape lawsuit in latest legal move

Jay-Z, whose real name Shawn Carter, has recently filed a motion to dismiss the ongoing lawsuit filed against him.

Last month, the American rapper was accused of raping a teenage girl along with Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000.

On Wednesday, he filed the new motion to dismiss the lawsuit as the claims made by the victim were seemingly inconsistent.

The accuser’s lawyer Tony Buzbe told Variety, “Mr. Spiro and his firm are paid by the hour. So, they file a lot of junk with the Court. With each frantic filing, his team reeks of desperation. He and his team think the laws and rules don’t apply to them.”

He added, “They are flat wrong. They also think they can bully or intimidate counsel for victims by filing meritless and frivolous pleadings full of lies and half-truths. They are dead wrong. We won’t be bullied or intimidated, ever.”

On the other hand, Carter’s attorney Alex Spiro slammed down his claims in this new motion, claiming there are many “inconsistencies and outright impossibilities” in Jane Doe’s allegations.

Jane Doe filed her original lawsuit against Sean in October 2024, later on she re-filed it with Jay-Z’s name in early December, 2024.

