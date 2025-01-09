Sports

Emmanuel Agbadou joins Wolves in key defensive move

This signing marks the first player brought to the club by new head coach Vitor Pereira

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 09, 2025
Wolves have officially signed Emmanuel Agbadou from the club Reims for a payment of £16.6m.

As per BBC Sports, the player has signed a contract with the club for four and a half years.

The contract also includes an option to extend it for an additional year.

This signing marks the first player brought to the club by new head coach Vitor Pereira who earlier made it clear that he was eager to sign at least one new centre-back during the January transfer window.

The team currently facing challenges in the Premier League, have been searching for a new defender since last summer because they lost Yerson Mosquera to a serious knee injury.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said, “Emmanuel's a winner and he's driven. After the journey's had, he's still unbelievably hungry. He's the type of player the Wolves fans should love, because you're going to get absolutely everything he's got.”

He added, “When Vitor came in it's the first conversation we had, to add one quick. There are so many games in January, so you can't afford to waste a month.”

"We have to use this month to be as efficient as possible, and we're really excited about this signing,” Matt further added.

Agbadou joins Wolves after spending the past four years playing for Reims.

Before his time at Reims, he played for Eupen, a football club in Belgium.

