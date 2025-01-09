Jamie Lee Curtis makes big announcement after her home narrowly escapes wildfire

Jamie Lee Curtis has made a generous announcement to support the victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, which have ravaged the city and destroyed numerous homes.
Earlier to this, the actress shared that her home remains safe as she returns to L.A. after appearing on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.
Now, Curtis has pledged to donate $1 million from her family foundation to aid those affected by the disaster.
"As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there," Curtis wrote on Instagram on Thursday.
She further added, "I'm in communication with Governor [Gavin] Newsom and Mayor [Karen] Bass and Senator [Adam] Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact.”
Thousands of people, including celebrities like, Billy Crystal, Anna Faris, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Ricki Lake, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Melissa Rivers and Paris Hilton, have lost their homes in the blazes.