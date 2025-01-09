Adrien Brody appreciates LA fire rescuers in emotional speech at NYFCC

Adrien Brody expressed his gratitude to LA fire first respondents at the New York Film Critics Circle 2025 Awards Ceremony.
On Wednesday, January 8, the King Kong actor after accepting the Best Actor award said, "I would be remiss to not mention the weight of what’s on all of our mind and in our hearts tonight, It’s been a heavy day for me."
Brody shed some tears and after taking a pause,he continued, "It’s hard to accept something like this when there’s so much suffering in the world."
As L.A is home to many celebrities, The Pianist actor expressed distress for his colleagues, noting, “And um, you know, my heart goes out to all of the families and the animals and our colleagues.”
Furthermore, the 51-year-old concluded the speech with thanking the LA fire department for their sacrifices and the meaningful work that they do.
Earlier, it was shared by NBC that all available firefighters have been called to help out in the wildfire that broke out on Tuesday morning which showed no signs of slowing down.
The speech received applause and cheers from the audience who shared similar sentiments.
Adrien Brody won the Best Actor award in NYC for his performance in The Brutalist.