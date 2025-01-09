Blake Lively breaks silence amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit to support LA fire victims

Entertainment

Blake Lively uses platform to raise awareness for LA wildfire relief efforts

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 09, 2025
Blake Lively has spoken out for the first time since Justin Baldoni lawsuit to raise awareness for LA wildfire relief efforts.

The Gossip Girls alum took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to express her support for those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Lively highlighted the incredible work of the volunteer team Mutual Aid L.A. Network, who have been providing resources and support to those affected by the fires.

"To everyone affected by the Los Angeles fires..." she wrote along a post, which included a Mutual Aid L.A. Google document, which she scrolled through before she added a second post highlighting the resources available.

Lively’s post marks as her first social media post since filing a lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar and director Baldoni and others, including several of his producing partners and publicists, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign against her.

The actress has been lying low in recent weeks, but took to social media to show her support for those affected by the wildfires.

The Los Angeles wildfires continue to rage on, with over 80,000 people evacuated from their homes and thousands of structures destroyed or damaged. 

