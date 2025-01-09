Jamie Lee Curtis breaks down in tears as her home burns in L.A. fires

Entertainment

Many celebrities have lost their homes in the blazes including Anna Faris, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

  by Web Desk
  |
  January 09, 2025
Jamie Lee Curtis has broken down in tears on live TV as she talked about devastating wildfires currently raging in Los Angeles.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 8, Curtis became visibly choked while discussing about the blaze in her neighborhood.

“I’m literally just about to cry,” Curtis said composing herself as host Fallon offered his condolences.

She went on to say, “As you know where I live is on fire right now. Literally the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning.”

“I flew here last night,” she said of filming the show in New York City, adding, “I was on the plane, started getting texts and it’s [bleep] gnarly, you guys. It’s just a catastrophe in Southern California,"

She continued. "Obviously there have been horrific fires in many places [but] this is literally where I live.”

The Freaky Friday star further shared that her local market, her friends’ homes and many schools have been destroyed in the terrific wildfire.

“Do anything you can. Anything in your community to help people. Whether you need it or not now, you will need it. Give blood, donate, whatever you can do,” she urged.

Besides Jamie Lee Curtis, many celebrities have lost their homes in the blazes including Anna Faris, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag and Paris Hilton.

