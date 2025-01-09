Entertainment

Lily Allen confirms split from David Harbour, announces break from showbiz

Lily Allen, who married David Harbour in 2020, says she's 'really not in a good place'

Lily Allen is planning to take a break from entertainment industry to cope with her heartbreak split from husband David Harbour.

During her appearance on the Thursday, January 9 episode of her BBC podcast Miss Me? with co-host Miquita Oliver, the singer seemingly confirmed reports of their break-up as she admitted she “wasn't in a good place”.

"I'm just so... I'm really not in a good place," the Not Fair singer told Oliver while discussing the fact she hadn't seen Sunday's 2025 Golden Globes.

She went on to share, "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling and it's got out of control." 

"I tried, I mean, I came to the Christmas lunch, the Miss Me? Christmas lunch, and I had a panic attack and had to go home. I went to see something at the theater the other night with my [friends] Carlo and Claire, and I had to leave at halftime," Allen shared.

However, Allen reassured her fans that she will be back after her time off.

According to reports, the couple have gone their separate ways after Allen caught Harbour using the celebrity dating app, Raya.

Lily Allen tied the knot with David Harbour in 2020.

