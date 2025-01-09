Pamela Anderson faces deadly attack due to mistaken identity

Pamela Anderson has reflected on a tragic incident when she almost got “killed.”
The veteran star revealed that she was once mistaken for another celebrity and nearly lost her life.
On January 6, Pamela shared her traumatic story on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.
The Last Showgirl star noted, "This one time, I was on a flight and this guy came up to me and said, ‘Do you know what this country’s done for you?' And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. What have I done? And then I looked back at him and he’d [growl]. This stewardess had to handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack me."
The attacker mistook her for a a member of hit country band The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks.
She Pamela added, "It [turned out] he thought I was a Dixie Chick. Remember that whole Dixie Chick thing? I almost got killed on a plane! That's minor, I was scared to fly after that a little bit."
Back in 2003, The Chicks received a lot of backlash for speaking against the United States' impending invasion of Iraq and then-President George W. Bush.