Entertainment

Pamela Anderson faces deadly attack due to mistaken identity

Pamela Anderson almost got 'killed' once in plane after case of mistaken identity

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 09, 2025
Pamela Anderson faces deadly attack due to mistaken identity
Pamela Anderson faces deadly attack due to mistaken identity

Pamela Anderson has reflected on a tragic incident when she almost got “killed.”

The veteran star revealed that she was once mistaken for another celebrity and nearly lost her life.

On January 6, Pamela shared her traumatic story on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

The Last Showgirl star noted, "This one time, I was on a flight and this guy came up to me and said, ‘Do you know what this country’s done for you?' And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. What have I done? And then I looked back at him and he’d [growl]. This stewardess had to handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack me."

The attacker mistook her for a a member of hit country band The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks.

She Pamela added, "It [turned out] he thought I was a Dixie Chick. Remember that whole Dixie Chick thing? I almost got killed on a plane! That's minor, I was scared to fly after that a little bit."

Back in 2003, The Chicks received a lot of backlash for speaking against the United States' impending invasion of Iraq and then-President George W. Bush. 

Kate Middleton receives most thoughtful birthday gift, but not from William

Kate Middleton receives most thoughtful birthday gift, but not from William
Blake Lively breaks silence amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit to support LA fire victims

Blake Lively breaks silence amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit to support LA fire victims
Adrien Brody appreciates LA fire rescuers in emotional speech at NYFCC

Adrien Brody appreciates LA fire rescuers in emotional speech at NYFCC
Nina Dobrev celebrates first birthday after engagement with Shaun White

Nina Dobrev celebrates first birthday after engagement with Shaun White
Adrien Brody appreciates LA fire rescuers in emotional speech at NYFCC
Adrien Brody appreciates LA fire rescuers in emotional speech at NYFCC
Nina Dobrev celebrates first birthday after engagement with Shaun White
Nina Dobrev celebrates first birthday after engagement with Shaun White
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber break up: What went wrong?
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber break up: What went wrong?
Kylie Jenner introduces Timothée Chalame to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall
Kylie Jenner introduces Timothée Chalame to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall
Khloé Kardashian podcast premieres with an unexpected guest
Khloé Kardashian podcast premieres with an unexpected guest
Reason behind Jessica Alba, Cash Warren divorce after 16 years of marriage
Reason behind Jessica Alba, Cash Warren divorce after 16 years of marriage
Jay-Z seeks dismissal of rape lawsuit in latest legal move
Jay-Z seeks dismissal of rape lawsuit in latest legal move
Oscars 2025 nominations face setback amid devastating California fire
Oscars 2025 nominations face setback amid devastating California fire
Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Brody evacuate amid deadly LA fire
Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Brody evacuate amid deadly LA fire
Mandy Moore, Jamie Lee Curtis give devasting updates as fire ravages LA
Mandy Moore, Jamie Lee Curtis give devasting updates as fire ravages LA
Reese Witherspoon issues first statement as LA wildfire threatens her home
Reese Witherspoon issues first statement as LA wildfire threatens her home
David Bowie's 77th birthday: Iman's pens heartfelt birthday message
David Bowie's 77th birthday: Iman's pens heartfelt birthday message