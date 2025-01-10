World

Homeless man charged over allegedly causing Kenneth fire in LA

Death toll reached 10 in L.A fire as intense gusts caused more destruction amid evacuation notice

  • by Web Desk
  • January 10, 2025
Kenneth fire, which is one of the five wildfires wreaking havoc in the southern California is being treated as an arson case according to LAPD.

One person has been taken into custody for his possible link with the fire that broke out on Thursday afternoon in the West Hollywood Hills, which is threatening homes near Hidden Hills and Calabasas.

The suspect was identified as a homeless man in his 30s, who was taken in custody after a call was made to police, reporting a suspicious man attempting to light a fire.

LAPD Senior Lead Officer shared with NewsNation, "About 20 minutes, 30 minutes later a suspect was detained over in the Woodland Hills area by citizens."

Kristin Crowley, the LA Fire Chief informed reporters on Thursday night that the Kenneth fire has so far swept up 960 acres of land taking in Ventura County.

While the actual cause of Kenneth fire remained a mystery, the authorities are treating the area as a crime scene.

Prior to that, nearly 20 people were arrested for robbing the damaged homes throughout the LA-areas affected by wildfires.

As of now, five fires are taking place in Los Angeles with 30,000 acres destroyed, the cause of other fires remain unknown which have taken 10 lives with the number of causalities expected to climb. 

