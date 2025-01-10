WhatsApp prepares to roll out AI-driven tools for smarter chat experience

WhatsApp is working on a feature to introduce a dedicated tab for AI-powered chats!
As per WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to access all available AI tools on the platform.
These tools, developed by Meta and third-party creators, will offer a range of services and suggestions such as giving productivity tips, offering entertainment, assisting with tasks and some may cater to niche interests like gaming or anime.
WhatsApp is planning to replace the Communities tab in the bottom navigation bar with a new one dedicated to AI-powered chats.
Tools for managing and creating communities have already been relocated to the Chats tab in recent updates.
Although final details are not yet confirmed, this user-friendly interface will help people explore AI tools more easily.
This feature is still under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is working on a feature to create events in individual chats.
WhatsApp is planning to add a feature that allows users to set up events in private chats, similar to how they can create them in group chats.
Users can also add a location to the event, allowing participants to know where it will take place.
Alternatively, the event can be linked to start an audio or video call suitable for virtual meeting.