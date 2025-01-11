Royal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry step out to show support to LA fire victims

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated essential supplies and served meals to victims of the Eaton fire

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 11, 2025


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited victims of the Eaton fire, personally distributing food and essential supplies to those affected.

As per PEOPLE, on January 10 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, Calif., to help victims of the Eaton Fire.

The estranged royal couple aid the affectees by donating essential supplies, served meals with World Central Kitchen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who lived in California, also interacted with affected families and elderly individuals.

During the visit, the Sussexes met with World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés at the food stations to appreciate their continuous effort.

With the support of their Archewell Foundation, they’ve offered financial contributions and are dedicated to helping rebuild through upcoming visits.

In a shared footage by FOX 11, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen with Andrés and who was conversing with Gordo and fellow volunteers.

"It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected," Gordo told the news station, adding, "It’s very important."

He added that Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, "really buoyed the spirits of the first responders," during their visit.

Gordo shared on their visit that the "people were very happy to see them.”

"They want to be as helpful as they can be … we visited with some of the affected families in some of the burned-out areas in Pasadena and Altadena. They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time. They’re just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbors."

To note, the visit came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also opened up their Montecito, California, home to friends and loved ones who were forced to evacuate.

Princess Anne plays surprising role in BBC's 'The Traitors'

Princess Anne plays surprising role in BBC's 'The Traitors'
How wildfires can affect mental health for years?

How wildfires can affect mental health for years?
King Frederik, Queen Mary take break from royal duties ahead of major event

King Frederik, Queen Mary take break from royal duties ahead of major event
Angelina Jolie, Knox offer huge support to LA fire victims

Angelina Jolie, Knox offer huge support to LA fire victims
King Felipe honors Queen Sofia with prestigious Order of the Golden Fleece
King Felipe honors Queen Sofia with prestigious Order of the Golden Fleece
Princess Anne plays surprising role in BBC's 'The Traitors'
Princess Anne plays surprising role in BBC's 'The Traitors'
King Frederik, Queen Mary take break from royal duties ahead of major event
King Frederik, Queen Mary take break from royal duties ahead of major event
Princess Beatrice's husband drops sweet message for Kate after Christmas
Princess Beatrice's husband drops sweet message for Kate after Christmas
King Charles worries about 'very sad' Prince Andrew's mental health
King Charles worries about 'very sad' Prince Andrew's mental health
King Charles to travel to Italy for first meeting with Pope as Monarch
King Charles to travel to Italy for first meeting with Pope as Monarch
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s separation a tactic to gain ‘recognition’?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s separation a tactic to gain ‘recognition’?
Zara Tindall to land in financial trouble from Princess Anne’s inheritance
Zara Tindall to land in financial trouble from Princess Anne’s inheritance
Princess Leonor fulfils key tradition ahead of Training Cruise departure
Princess Leonor fulfils key tradition ahead of Training Cruise departure
Sarah Ferguson takes huge step amid Prince Andrew's new issues
Sarah Ferguson takes huge step amid Prince Andrew's new issues
James Middleton shares joyful family news on Princess Kate’s special day
James Middleton shares joyful family news on Princess Kate’s special day
Princess Leonor's first naval training video takes internet by storm
Princess Leonor's first naval training video takes internet by storm