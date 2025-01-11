Mandy Moore shares thoughtful advice as Los Angeles wildfires rage 

Mandy Moore shared a key advice with fans amid the Greater Los Angeles wildfires.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, January 11, the mother-of-three dropped an adorable photo of her youngest child after losing her home in the Eaton Fire.
The singer posted a heartwarming picture of her little daughter, Louise Everett Goldsmith, whom she shares with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.
In the viral image, Louise was seen lying in her coat, while beaming with a smile and holding her mother's finger.
Mandy captioned thoughtful advice for the victims, who lost their homes and loved ones in the deadliest wildfires, writing, "My sweet LouLou Bean. Hold tight to your loved ones, and friends. Love you, LA."
As the 40-year-old renowned musician's post gained traction on social media, several fans took to her comments section to show their utmost support for her.
One fan commented, "Oh Mandy. My heart to you."
"Mandy, you have always been a bright light to so many people. I hope you feel the support we send back to you during these horrific times," another well-wisher penned.
Earlier this week, Mandy announced that her family and community suffered massive property loss due to the deadly natural disaster.
"I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants leveled," she captioned her post on Instagram, on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025.
Mandy Moore concluded, "So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together."