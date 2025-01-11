Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet returns to 'Saturday Night Live' for the third time

  • January 11, 2025
Timothée Chalamet is set to host the iconic sketch show, Saturday Night Live, for the third time.

The official Instagram page of the show announced on January 10, Friday, that the Dune 2 star would be pulling double duty in the upcoming episode.

They also revealed that Timothée will feature in the episode alongside renowned comedian and actor, Dave Chappelle.

According to media reports, SNL's first episode of the year will be released on CBS on January 25, 2025.

As the announcement post gained popularity on social media, several fans began making guesses about the actor’s upcoming performance.

Many fans assumed that the 29-year-old actor would perform Bob Dylan as he is currently promoting his newly released biopic movie, A Complete Unknown.

One commented, "Timmy better bring Pete on with him and perform yet skirt."

"Will he be Timothée Chalamet singing, or Bob Dylan?" another follower chimed in.

The announcement of Timothée’s appearance on the TV show came shortly after he had been spotted at the Golden Globes Awards ceremony alongside his billionaire girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

On the professional front, Timothée Chalamet is currently working on multiple projects, including Marty Supreme and Dune: Messiah.

